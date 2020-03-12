WIAA: no general admission tickets for Boys State Basketball tournament

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has made the following announcement, regarding the upcoming boys basketball tournament, in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. With the health of student athletes and their families, spectators, and the greater community in mind, general admission tickets will not be available for the WIAA Boys State Basketball tournament. The […]

Source: WRN.com





