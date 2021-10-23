WIAA Level 1 Playoff Football Scores

Division 4

Northwestern 47 Mauston 14

Wisconsin Dells 28 Adams-Friendship 12

Division 6

Auburndale 63 Necedah 32

Lancaster 26 Onalaska Luther 16

Division 7

Cashton 46 De Soto 0

Bangor 35 Ithaca 14

Coleman 44 New Lisbon 6

Source: WRJC.com







