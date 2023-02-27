WIAA Girls Regional Final Scores From Saturday 2/25

Division 2

Tomah 54 Rice Lake 43

McFarland 69 Reedsburg 47

Division 4

Westfield 60 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35

Bangor 46 Westby 32

Division 5

Hillsboro 70 Alma-Center Lincoln 56

Blair-Taylor 69 Royall 37

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.