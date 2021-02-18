WIAA Girls Hockey Championship set
The WIAA girls state hockey championship game is set for Saturday at noon in Wisconsin Rapids. In the state semifinal games on Wednesday night, the University School Co-op upset top-seeded Eau Claire Area 1-0 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls. University School earned a spot in the state final for the first time […]
Source: WRN.com
Evers calls for expanding early voting, seeks to let clerks count absentee ballots before...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM
The Democratic governor's push to change voting laws comes after the coronavirus pandemic upended elections in 2020.
Marquette ends 3-game slide, sweeps Butler
by Bill Scott on February 18, 2021 at 6:36 AM
The Marquette Golden Eagles ended a 3-game losing streak with their most complete victory of the season, a 73-57 win over Butler in Big East Conference action on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Having dropped six of their last seven games, […]
Gov. Evers proposed a huge spending increase for higher education in Wisconsin. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 2:14 AM
Evers proposed to keep and fund UW's tuition freeze, increase funding for Wisconsin Grants and create a student borrowers' bill of rights.
Budget committee approves plan to address unemployment upgrade and protect businesses...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 1:52 AM
The plan would also briefly suspend a requirement that those thrown out of work wait a week before qualifying for unemployment benefits.
'He said that I was going to be OK': Second grader Layla Salas and her mom, Jessica,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 1:17 AM
"I felt really, really, really happy when he said that I was going to be OK," Layla, 8, said of her exchange with President Joe Biden at a town hall.
Incumbent Jonathon Hansen to face Susan Netzel in De Pere City Council District 2 spring...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 9:58 PM
The Green Bay Press-Gazette sent each candidate a questionnaire about the issues facing De Pere. Here's what they had to say.
Behnke credits local support, hard work for winning GOP nod for 89th Assembly District
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 9:55 PM
Oconto man says he campaigned six days a week and local support pushed him to win Republican slot.
Wisconsin passes 1 million vaccinations administered; 657 cases and 10 deaths reported
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Wisconsin health officials have administered its 1 millionth coronavirus vaccine in the state since vaccinations started in December.
