WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-final scores from Tuesday 2/28
Division 2
Tomah 58 Hayward 43
Monona Grove 85 Reedsburg 79
Division 3
Mauston 73 Arcadia 67 (Brock Massey 41points for Mauston)
Adams-Friendship 56 Black River Falls 49
Wautoma 83 Stanley-Boyd 70
Wisconsin Dells 87 Viroqua 35
Division 4
Westfield 60 Spencer 51 in OT
Necedah 51 Iola-Scandinavia 31
Edgar 59 Nekoosa 52 OT
Division 5
Gilmanton 52 New Lisbon 49
Royall 72 Woneowoc-Center 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 67 Brookwood 41
Hillsboro 78 Greenwood 37
Southwestern 65 Weston 29
Source: WRJC.com
-
