WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-final scores from Tuesday 2/28

Division 2

Tomah 58 Hayward 43

Monona Grove 85 Reedsburg 79

Division 3

Mauston 73 Arcadia 67 (Brock Massey 41points for Mauston)

Adams-Friendship 56 Black River Falls 49

Wautoma 83 Stanley-Boyd 70

Wisconsin Dells 87 Viroqua 35

Division 4

Westfield 60 Spencer 51 in OT

Necedah 51 Iola-Scandinavia 31

Edgar 59 Nekoosa 52 OT

Division 5

Gilmanton 52 New Lisbon 49

Royall 72 Woneowoc-Center 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 67 Brookwood 41

Hillsboro 78 Greenwood 37

Southwestern 65 Weston 29

Source: WRJC.com







