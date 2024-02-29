WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Scores from Tuesday 2/27

D2

Seymour 67 Tomah 45

Reedsburg 44 Milwaukee Marshall 34

D3

Mauston 56 Dodgeville 45

Berlin 77 Adams-Friendship 51

D4

Whitehall 57 Bangor 48

Poynette 54 Nekoosa 46

Marshall 73 Necedah 24

Waterloo 64 Westfield 48

D5

Cochrane-Fountain City 70 New Lisbon 31

Royall 76 Greenwood 13

Potosi 68 Wonewoc-Center 27

Hillsboro 84 Seneca 69

North Crawford 80 Weston 36

Cashton 69 Brookwood 45

Source: WRJC.com







