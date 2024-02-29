WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter-Final Scores from Tuesday 2/27
D2
Seymour 67 Tomah 45
Reedsburg 44 Milwaukee Marshall 34
D3
Mauston 56 Dodgeville 45
Berlin 77 Adams-Friendship 51
D4
Whitehall 57 Bangor 48
Poynette 54 Nekoosa 46
Marshall 73 Necedah 24
Waterloo 64 Westfield 48
D5
Cochrane-Fountain City 70 New Lisbon 31
Royall 76 Greenwood 13
Potosi 68 Wonewoc-Center 27
Hillsboro 84 Seneca 69
North Crawford 80 Weston 36
Cashton 69 Brookwood 45
Source: WRJC.com
Great Lakes tribal leaders ask Biden to support Bad River in dispute with Enbridge
by Bob Hague on February 29, 2024 at 7:32 PM
Great Lakes tribes want the Biden Administration to oppose a pipeline. In a letter, leaders of 30 tribes including 9 of 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin, ask the administration to support the Bad River Chippewa in its dispute with […]
Ice is off Madison area lakes
by WRN Contributor on February 29, 2024 at 7:27 PM
A short season for ice cover on Madison’s lakes. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has declared lakes Mendota and Monona open, as of Wednesday this week. Lake Mendota froze over on January 15th, meaning it was only frozen over for […]
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 7:14 PM
Kim Strompolis Announces for Mayor
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 6:12 PM
Kim Strompolis Announces for Mayor
by WRJC WebMaster on February 29, 2024 at 6:03 PM
Evers vetoes PFAS cleanup bill
by Bob Hague on February 28, 2024 at 10:49 PM
Governor Tony Evers vetoes a “forever chemicals” cleanup bill. The Republican authored bill passed the Legislature on party line votes. In a statement on Tuesday the Democratic governor said he continues to object to a provision that […]
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on February 28, 2024 at 5:58 PM
BB FULL Game: Bangor at Royall (Panthers Win Outright SBC Championship)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 8:16 PM
Mile Bluff brings virtual intensive care to Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:59 PM
