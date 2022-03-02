WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter Final Basketball Scores from Tuesday 3/1

Division 2

McFarland 67 Reedsburg 51

Division 3

Mauston 74 Arcadia 48

Ripon 78 Wautoma 77

Adams-Friendship 47 G-E-T 45

Division 4

Necedah 57 Westfield 43 (Landen Murphy 18points to lead Necedah)

Weyauwega-Freemont 67 Nekoosa 50

Iowa-Grant 55 Cashton 51

Division 5

Bangor 75 Wonewoc-Center 46

Hillsboro 63 New Lisbon 43

Royall 55 Eleva-Strum 40

Seneca 72 Weston 28

Source: WRJC.com







