WIAA Boys Basketball Local Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday 3/6

Division 2

River Falls 66 Tomah 54

Reedsburg 62 Mt. Horeb 61 (OT)

Division 3

Mauston 70 G-E-T 66

Wisconsin Dells 68 Westby 29

Black River Falls 56 West Salem 54

Altoona 56 Elk Mound 55

Columbus 76 Wautoma 57

Division 4

Deerfield 57 Westfield 46

Division 5

Cashton 76 Hillsboro 44

Alma-Center Lincoln 52 Royall 43

Source: WRJC.com





