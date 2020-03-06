WIAA Boys Basketball Local Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday 3/6
Division 2
River Falls 66 Tomah 54
Reedsburg 62 Mt. Horeb 61 (OT)
Division 3
Mauston 70 G-E-T 66
Wisconsin Dells 68 Westby 29
Black River Falls 56 West Salem 54
Altoona 56 Elk Mound 55
Columbus 76 Wautoma 57
Division 4
Deerfield 57 Westfield 46
Division 5
Cashton 76 Hillsboro 44
Alma-Center Lincoln 52 Royall 43
Source: WRJC.com
