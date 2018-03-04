WIAA Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament Results from Saturday 3/3/18

WIAA Division 5 Boys Regional Final

Royall defeated Independence 49-29. The Panthers will face Bangor Thursday March 8th at 7pm at West Salem. You can hear the game with Mark Ellison with the Pre-Game around 6:45pm and Tip-off at 7pm and stream the game at WRJC.com.

WIAA Division 3 Boys Regional Final

Wis Dells defeated Altoona 60-57. The Chiefs will face Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Thursday March 8th at 7pm at Neilsville.

WIAA Division 3 Girls Sectional Championship

Wis Dells defeated Hayward 46-29. The Chiefs will play at the WIAA State Tournament on Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Source: WRJC.com

