WIAA Asks Parents To “Cool It”

The parents of Wisconsin student-athletes have been so hard on officials it’s causing a shortage. Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association director Dave Anderson has written an op-ed piece asking them to “cool it.” Experienced officials are deciding to retire and an estimated 80-percent of new officials quit within two years. A lot of that is caused by the abuse they absorb during games. School administrators say there have always been loud fans, but the problem has been growing recently.

Source: WRJC.com





