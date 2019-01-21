WIAA asks parents to “cool it” at sporting events and not to bully referees

The WIAA wants to remind parents to enjoy their children’s sporting events, and not get angry at officials. Spokesman Todd Clark says parents should sit back, relax and cheer for their kids, because it is just a game. “Enjoy the time, enjoy what’s happening. It’s a growth experience for the student athletes, and we need […]

