WIAA approves alternate fall sports schedule for spring

The WIAA Board of Control approved a number of measures on Friday morning, including an alternate fall season plan for schools that can’t participate in fall sports due to coronavirus restrictions. On a 11-0 vote, a modified winter-alternate fall-spring plan was passed that has the winter and spring sports seasons shortened by a couple of […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.