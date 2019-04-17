WIAA Approves 2020 Football ONLY Conference Re-alignment
The WIAA Board of Control approved the statewide football-only conference realignment plan at its meeting Tuesday on the eve of the annual meeting.
This is the plan is for the 2020 season.
The South Central Conference will include
Mauston
Adams-Friendship
Wisconsin Dells
Westfield
Wautoma
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake Co-Op
Poynette
The Scenic Bluffs Conference would include
New Lisbon
Royall
Necedah
Bangor
Cashton
Brookwood
Onalaska Luther
Hillsboro is moving to the Ridge & Valley conference to join
Highland
Wauzeka/Seneca
Riverdale
Ithaca
Boscobel
De Soto
The Mississippi Valley Conference would consists of
Tomah
West Salem
Sparta
Onalaska
Holmen
La Crosse Central
La Crosse Logan
River Falls
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Gov. Tony Evers wants to renegotiate Foxconn deal, says company won't employ 13,0008 hours ago
- Police: Woman stole frozen venison from Edgar food pantry9 hours ago
- WIAA Approves 2020 Football ONLY Conference Re-alignment12 hours ago
- Yet Another Forged Check Attempted to be Passed Off in Mauston13 hours ago
- Westfield Man Faces Drug Charges After Being Passed Out in Vehicle Outside of Fast Food ...13 hours ago
- Wood County Courthouse will get metal detectors, security checks for all visitors15 hours ago
- Farm Bill Implementation Now Underway20 hours ago
- Six to be Inducted into Wisconsin Meat Hall of Fame20 hours ago
- State Trout Sales Were Down in 201820 hours ago
- Brewers make roster moves, Peralta to DL1 day ago
- Shelia Stubbs – State Rep. Stubbs hits target with claim on Wisconsin's black i...1 day ago
- Paul Ryan to join faculty at Notre Dame2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.