WIAA Approves 2020 Football ONLY Conference Re-alignment

The WIAA Board of Control approved the statewide football-only conference realignment plan at its meeting Tuesday on the eve of the annual meeting.

This is the plan is for the 2020 season.

The South Central Conference will include

Mauston

Adams-Friendship

Wisconsin Dells

Westfield

Wautoma

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake Co-Op

Poynette

The Scenic Bluffs Conference would include

New Lisbon

Royall

Necedah

Bangor

Cashton

Brookwood

Onalaska Luther

Hillsboro is moving to the Ridge & Valley conference to join

Highland

Wauzeka/Seneca

Riverdale

Ithaca

Boscobel

De Soto

The Mississippi Valley Conference would consists of

Tomah

West Salem

Sparta

Onalaska

Holmen

La Crosse Central

La Crosse Logan

River Falls

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.