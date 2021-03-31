WI Supreme Court Strikes Down Evers Mask Mandate

Wisconsin’s conservative-leaning Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate Wednesday in a 4-3 ruling.

“After receiving briefing on these requests, we conclude that the state of emergency proclaimed in Executive Order #105 exceeded the Governor’s powers and is therefore unlawful,” the majority decision reads in part.

Local mask orders (if in place) will not be affected by a decision from the court, however. Most of Wisconsin’s larger cities have their own mask orders in place.

Source: WRJC.com







