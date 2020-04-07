WI Supreme Court Rules on Executive Order #74

After a Roller Coaster news cycle due to exectutive order number 74 from Gov Tony Evers to cancel in person voting followed-up by a Wi Supreme Court Ruling to proceed with the election. The In person Elections will happened in Wisconsin On Tues April 7th. This year Absentee Ballots Return date has been extended until April 13th. They must be post marked by today April 7th. As soon as we have results from this Spring Election we will report those results to you.

To Vote In Mauston in person you can go to City Hall the polling will be conducted in the old Fire House please follow the signs and use patience as social / physical distancing will be conducted to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Source: WRJC.com





