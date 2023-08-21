WI & MN DOT request federal funding to replace Blatnik Bridge

Wisconsin and Minnesota are pursuing federal funding to replace a key piece of infrastructure. The Blatnik Bridge carries more than 33,000 vehicles daily between Duluth and Superior. The 60-year-old span has significant structural deterioration and load restrictions, with anticipated closure in 2030. It’s jointly owned and managed by the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation. […] Source: WRN.com







