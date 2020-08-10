WI Farm Support Program Round II Sign-up Now Open
Agricultural producers of any kind are now able to apply for the second round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, as long as they have not received funding during the first sign-up period last month.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
For first-time Democratic delegates in northeast Wisconsin, significance of DNC isn't...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2020 at 11:54 AM
Delegates in northeast Wisconsin say the virtual convention is an opportunity to safely bring the party together.
-
How are you preparing your children to be safe when school returns? Take our survey
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 10, 2020 at 11:29 AM
We're interested in how you're preparing your children to be safe.
-
Speakers for Week 19 of PDPW Dairy Signal Announced
on August 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is welcoming several new speakers to its Dairy Signal programs this week.
-
Badger Crop Connect Topics for August Webinars Announced
on August 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Agronomists, crop consultants and farmers can get timely crop updates from University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension experts by joining bi-weekly Badger Crop Connect webinars.
-
USDA Announces Production Controls on Tart Cherries
on August 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM
The USDA is announcing volume controls for the 2019-20 crop year under the marketing order for tart cherries grown in seven states, including Wisconsin.
-
WI Farm Support Program Round II Sign-up Now Open
on August 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Agricultural producers of any kind are now able to apply for the second round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, as long as they have not received funding during the first sign-up period last month.
-
Milk Donation Reimbursement Program Applications Available
on August 10, 2020 at 11:15 AM
The U.
-
Jurors selected for trial of Ashwaubenon man charged in 2016 double homicide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM
Jacob Cayer is accused in the deaths of his girlfriend and her mother during an attack June 7, 2016, at their Hobart home.
-
Wisconsin mom with schizoaffective disorder works to end stigma
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2020 at 12:45 AM
While depression and anxiety are getting talked about more comfortably, some people still shy away from those with more severe mental illness.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.