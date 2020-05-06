Why U.S. meatpacking workers are vulnerable to coronavirus, and why the industry won't easily change
America’s meat plants are designed to maximize production and follow food-safety rules. Employee health has been a lower priority.
Four Wisconsin counties still have no confirmed COVID-19 cases. How is that possible?
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 6, 2020 at 1:59 PM
Low population density and fewer tests can contribute to a lack of confirmed cases; some of it could simply be luck.
Board games offer a great escape while cooped up fighting off COVID-19
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 6, 2020 at 1:57 PM
With the safer-at-home order still in effect, family units find themselves with a lot of together time on their hands. Board games offer alternatives.
Sunrise on Main Boutique will expand with move into Big Tomatoes building | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2020 at 1:38 PM
Sunrise on Main Boutique and its nonprofit partner Reset.Life will be moving into the Big Tomatoes space at 1244 Main St., after that restaurant closed just shy of six years ago in 2014.
GOP lawsuit to block Tony Evers' order to stay home in hands of Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM
If the court sides with the GOP, the Evers administration will need to craft a new plan subject to GOP lawmakers' veto.
Hortonville man arrested after Wittenberg woman's throat cut on US 45
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 6, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Deputies responded around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to a report that 31-year-old Hortonville man cut a 34-year-old Wittenberg woman's throat on U.S. 45 in the town of Wittenberg.
Romanski Asks USDA to Allow Meat to Cross State Lines
on May 6, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Wisconsin's interim agriculture secretary is asking the USDA to grant a temporary exception allowing state-inspected meat to be sold or donated across state lines.
Poor Weather Impacted 2019 Cranberry Crop
on May 6, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Corn and soybean farmers weren't the only ones to take a hit from last year's cool and wet weather conditions.
CRP Pilot Program Offers Longer-Term Conservation Benefits
on May 6, 2020 at 11:06 AM
The USDA's Farm Service Agency will open signup this summer for a new pilot program that offers farmers and landowners an opportunity to enroll in a 30-year Conservation Reserve Program contract.
