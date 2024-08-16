Why the progressive 'Squad' is getting smaller after defeats this primary cycle
The so-called “Squad” — a group of progressive lawmakers in the House — is set to shrink next year after two members suffered primary defeats following an unprecedented deluge of special interest spending. The losses for Reps. Cori Bush in…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 16, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Harris back in Wisconsin next week (MILWAUKEE) Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Wisconsin next week. During the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris will travel to Milwaukee for a campaign event at […]
HS Football Preview –2024 Brookwood Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2024 at 5:31 PM
HS Football Preview –2024 Cashton Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2024 at 4:49 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 15, 2024 at 11:07 AM
The Badgers name their starting QB to start the season – The Packers are getting ready for a joint practice at Denver tomorrow – The Brewers came from behind to knock off the Dodgers
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 15, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Fatal wreck involving train and semi hauling manure in Sheboygan County (TOWN OF SHERMAN) A truck driver dies when his rig is struck by a train. It happened Wednesday afternoon in the Sheboygan County town of Sherman. A 66-year-old Kewaskum man […]
Cowan, Evelynn Pearl Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 9:31 PM
HS Football Preview –2024 Ithaca Bulldogs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 6:30 PM
HS Football Preview –2024 Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 14, 2024 at 5:49 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 14, 2024 at 4:07 PM
AJ Dillon responding to fan criticism – Brewers looking to turn the tables against the Dodgers – Madison plays for NW League Great Lakes Championship tonight
