Why some doctors stay in US states with restrictive abortion laws and others leave

Many maternal care doctors in states that have restrictive abortion laws are facing the choice of whether to stay or leave after last year’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The doctors are weighing tough questions about medical…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.