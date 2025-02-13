Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day
Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic acts of revenge this holiday —…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
First of two audits on Milwaukee Public Schools’ performance commissioned by Governor Evers released (MADISON) A critical assessment of Milwaukee Public School performance. The first of two audits Governor Tony Evers commissioned for the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 13, 2025 at 12:02 PM
The Bucks head into the all-star break with a win, getting past Minnesota – Pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout at Brewers spring training today and Brandon Woodruff is excited to get going. He’ll pitch to […]
Wisconsin AM News Summar
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM
One man dead, one officer wounded in Wednesday shooting (MILWAUKEE) One person is dead and a Milwaukee police office is wounded in a Wednesday shooting. Milwaukee police chief Jeffrey Norman says the department was called out just before noon for a […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 6:03 PM
On Tuesday, February 18 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/11
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 81 Adams-Friendship 41 Royall 72 Wonewoc-Center 29 (Layla Marty 19points) Necedah 32 Brookwood 27 (Hannah Hunkins 11points) Bangor 63 New Lisbon 27 Cashton 44 Hillsboro 41 Altoona 52 Tomah 38 Wisconsin Dells 85 Wautoma 13 […]
Hot Start Lifts Bangor Boys by New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:49 PM
The Bangor Cardinals got off to a fast start and never looked back in an 81-53 victory over New Lisbon Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball action. Bangor had early leads of 10-0 and 20-2, the Rockets got back within 13 but that was […]
Mauston Girls Blast Adams-Friendship with Hot Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:48 PM
The Mauston girls handled things Tuesday night as they went 10-19 from beyond the 3 point arc and cruised to a 81-41 win at Adams=Friendship. Transition basketball was on display with multiple run outs leading to Bre Heller topping all scorers with […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 12, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Rothman concerned about proposed changes to NIH funding (MADISON) Proposed changes to grant funding by the National Institutes for Health could have serious consequences for the Universities of Wisconsin. A federal judge on Monday blocked the […]
Hillsboro Man Involved in Head on Collision Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2025 at 6:09 PM
A two vehicle head on crash on Pierce Hill rd in the town of Viroqua at approximately 7:15am MondayFebruary 10th. Robert Brand age 21 of Hillsboro, WI was traveling west on Pierce Hill rd and attempted topass two vehicles while approaching a knoll. […]
