Why Menominee tribally harvested wood is best for upcoming Lumberjack World Championships
Since 2001, Menominee wood has been used in the sawing and chopping parts of the competition.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Why Menominee tribally harvested wood is best for upcoming Lumberjack World Championships
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Since 2001, Menominee wood has been used in the sawing and chopping parts of the competition.
-
Check out these 5 spectacular, unique Door County homes and help improve mental health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Find out what five homes and gardens you can tour as part of this year's fundraiser.
-
See photos from Knights on the Fox
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2023 at 2:48 AM
The Cougars performed to a large outdoor crowd during Knights on the Fox at St. Norbert College.
-
Wildfire in central Wisconsin spreads to 800 acres, multiple homes lost
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2023 at 11:50 PM
Local law enforcement and emergency management officials needed to evacuate the area and a few structures have been lost, the DNR said.
-
Oconto County Board urged to delete 'divisive' language in its Second Amendment resolution
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM
The Freedom From Religion Foundation is criticizing the Oconto County Board for citing a "lack of faith" as a factor that helps produce violence.
-
Addiction treatment centers on wheels? Wisconsin aims to reach people in need of recovery...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM
Some people recovering from opioid addiction have to travel two hours to get treatment. Mobile treatment centers aim to change that.
-
For the best Northern Lights viewing in Wisconsin, try these places
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Hoping to see the Northern Lights this week? If you're planning to find a spot, here's what you should know.
-
Mauston Summer Baseball Team Splits Twin Bill with Richland Center
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM
-
Special monitor says Lincoln Hills has eliminated prohibited pepper spray use and strip...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls were in substantial compliance with 32 of 50 changes mandated in a 2018 court ruling.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.