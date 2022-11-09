Why days of ballot counting isn’t suspicious

Weeks before the polls closed, claims that the pace of midterm election results would be signs of fraud spread widely online. Those claims are false: It takes time to count every vote, and results haven’t always been announced on Election Day.

Source: Politifacts.com







