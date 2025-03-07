Why claims that DOGE ended a lease on Obama’s Chicago presidential library are misleading

DOGE said it’s ending the lease on an Illinois site that houses records and artifacts for the Barack Obama Presidential Library. The federal agency using the site had already announced in August 2024 it was ending the lease. It’s unclear how much money will be saved, if any.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.