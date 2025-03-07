Why claims that DOGE ended a lease on Obama’s Chicago presidential library are misleading
DOGE said it’s ending the lease on an Illinois site that houses records and artifacts for the Barack Obama Presidential Library. The federal agency using the site had already announced in August 2024 it was ending the lease. It’s unclear how much money will be saved, if any.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Camp Douglas Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2025 at 6:03 PM
Thursday, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced thaton March 05, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 54 year old, of Brian J. Jones of sevencharges related to sexual assault of a child including, Sexual Assault of a Child […]
-
Gullo, John Vincent Age 59 Of Lake Delton
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2025 at 4:16 PM
John Vincent Gullo, aged 59, passed away peacefully on March 5,2025 after his tough battle with cancer at Mile Bluff Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on January 19,1966 in Chicago, Illinois to Vincent & Carolyn Gullo. John was […]
-
UW Madison’s ‘Weather Guys’ concerned about layoffs at NOAA and NWS
by bhague@wrn.com on March 7, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Trump administration layoffs at the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have experts concerned. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with “The Weather Guys,” UW Madison meteorology professors Jonathan […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man involved in death of D’Vontaye Mitchell near Milwaukee hotel pleads guilty (MILWAUKEE) One of four men charged in the death of a man in front of a downtown Milwaukee hotel reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Brandon Turner now pleads […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 7, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Badger women’s hockey team faces Minnesota-Duluth in the WCHA semifinals – The Badger men face Ohio State in the Big Ten Quarterfinals in Columbus – In the Horizon League Tournament, the Milwaukee men fell to Oakland, while the […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 7, 2025 at 8:33 AM
Lawmakers and witnesses at Assembly hearing debate pronouns bill (MADISON) At the State Capitol, lawmakers debate a bill that would require school districts to implement policies stating that parents determine the names and pronouns of students used […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 6, 2025 at 8:45 AM
MU poll finds divides on Trump and tariffs (MILWAUKEE) The latest Marquette Law Poll finds support for tariffs falls along partisan lines. Poll Director Charles Franklin said 61% of Republican respondents think tariffs will help the economy. […]
-
Local WIAA Regional Quarterfinal Basketball Scores from Tuesday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2025 at 8:36 PM
Division 2 Tomah 74 New London 60 DeForest 84 Reedsburg 66 Division 3 Adams-Friendship 46 Black River Falls 44 Stanley-Boyd 77 Wautoma 50 Dodgeville 69 Mauston 63 Division 4 Bangor 68 Whitehall 62 Parkview 70 Cashton 33 Nekoosa 100 Montello 57 […]
-
Mile Bluff Gateway Center Open House
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2025 at 5:28 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is excited to announce an Open House to showcase its newly transformed Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building in Mauston. The space has been completely renovated to house Mile Bluff’s Urgent […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.