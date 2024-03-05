Why AP called Vermont GOP primary for Haley and how Trump swept other contests: Race calls explained

The Associated Press has declared former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley the winner of the Vermont Republican presidential primary based on vote returns that indicated she had opened a lead that former President Donald Trump would be unable to overcome.…

