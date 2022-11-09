Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson’s lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn’t close the gap. That enabled The Associated Press to call the race Wednesday for…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Josh Kaul defeats Eric Toney to win second term as Wisconsin attorney general in 2022...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM
Democrat Josh Kaul defeated challenger Republican Eric Toney in attorney general race in 2022 midterm elections in Wisconsin.
-
Assembly races in Green Bay area: Incumbents Shelton, Steffen, Macco win reelection;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM
Rep. Kristina Shelton was the only Democrat to win election Tuesday among state Assembly races in the Green Bay region.
-
Ron Johnson defeats Mandela Barnes, wins third term in U.S. Senate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM
With 98.91% of the vote in, Johnson had 50.5% of the vote to 49.5% for Barnes, a difference of around 27,000 votes.
-
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Ron Johnson declared winner over Mandela Barnes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM
Wisconsin's 2022 midterm election includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, Congress.
-
Green Bay man identified as fatal victim in crash into Manitowoc River. Police say they...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM
Manitowoc police identify the man who died after he drove his vehicle into the Manitowoc River last Friday night, but they're still searching for why.
-
Evers beats Michels to win second term
by Bob Hague on November 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers thanked supporters gathered in Madison, after Republican challenger Tim Michels made a brief concession speech early Wednesday. “It wasn’t our night tonight, and I thank everybody for you support” the […]
-
Voters approve Green Bay, Denmark and Pulaski schools' combined 5 referendum questions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM
Voters approved all the Brown County school funding referendums on the ballot Tuesday, securing funding for Green Bay, Pulaski and Denmark.
-
Local Election Results Fall 2022 Midterms
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM
-
Hillsboro Appears to Pass School Referendum
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM
