Why AP called Democratic Super Tuesday contests for Biden: Race calls explained
The Associated Press was able to declare President Joe Biden the winner of a near clean sweep of Democratic Super Tuesday contents based largely on initial vote results that showed him winning about nine out of every 10 votes in…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Jacque enters race in 8th CD
by Bob Hague on March 5, 2024 at 10:44 PM
Another candidate for Congress in northeast Wisconsin. State Senator Andre Jacque of (R-DePere) has entered the race for the 8th District U.S. House seat being vacated by Green Bay Republican Mike Gallagher. Assuming no other Republican […]
-
Tom Palmer to entertain at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2024 at 5:58 PM
-
Trump attorneys release documents detailing Wisconsin Republicans fake electors scheme
by WRN Contributor on March 5, 2024 at 5:32 PM
Newly released records reveal the depth of Wisconsin Republicans fake electors effort. Pro-Trump attorneys James Troupis and Kenneth Chesbro, key players in the fake electors scheme by Wisconsin Republicans, have settled a lawsuit and released more […]
-
Evers signs childcare tax credit into law
by Bob Hague on March 5, 2024 at 4:52 PM
Some help for Wisconsin parents paying for childcare. At an event in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed into law an expansion of the tax credit available to filers with children and dependents. The Democratic governor said the the […]
-
Share your ideas at community health assessment key stakeholder meetings at Gundersen...
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2024 at 4:34 PM
-
Wolf, Erwin R. Age 77 of Wild Rose
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2024 at 4:13 PM
-
DNR website has updated fire danger maps
by Bob Hague on March 4, 2024 at 10:04 PM
Wisconsin’s wildfire season is off to an early start. Lack of snowfall across the state means conditions are primed for fires. Already this year, the Department of Natural Resources has responded to 138 wildfires, burning nearly 300 acres. The […]
-
BB FULL GAME: Alma/Pepin at Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 8:58 PM
-
Local WIAA Regional Boys Basketball Championship Scores from Saturday 3/2
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 5:16 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.