Why an analysis of COVID-19 vaccines from Florida’s surgeon general is flawed

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo made headlines for announcing that men ages 18 to 39 should not get the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s continued to say there’s an 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths for that group, but doctors told us the underlying analysis is flawed.

Source: Politifacts.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.