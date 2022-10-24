Why a national bank is lauding Oneida Nation's financial moves and aims to grow investment in Indian Country
Wells Fargo is organizing a meeting next month to work on a strategy to boost investment in Indian Country.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
UW vet school is short-staffed. Students say the work is falling to them and it's unpaid.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 11:04 AM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison veterinary school is turning to students to help with understaffing, and students are pushing back.
-
Longtime Door County school librarian named to Wisconsin hall of fame
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Miriam Erickson, who was librarian in the Gibraltar School District for 30 years and continues to advocate for libraries, will be inducted Nov. 3.
-
Little Suamico man gets 25-year prison sentence for child sex assault convictions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 10:18 AM
Randall Robenhorst will be 86 years old before his prison term expires for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
-
Why a national bank is lauding Oneida Nation's financial moves and aims to grow...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM
Wells Fargo is organizing a meeting next month to work on a strategy to boost investment in Indian Country.
-
Fire at Mr. G's Supper Club in Sturgeon Bay causes 5-hour closure on Wis. Highway 57
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 3:06 AM
A fire at Mr. G's Logan Creek Grille in Sturgeon Bay on Sunday caused Highway 57, from between Loritz and Jorns roads, to be closed for about five hours.
-
A woman was rescued after falling down a cliff at Door County's Peninsula State Park
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2022 at 2:05 AM
"The location of the patient coupled with the rough and unstable terrain ... made this technical rescue extremely challenging," a news release said.
-
VB Regional Championship Royall at Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2022 at 4:17 AM
-
Parrish, Jane H. Age 67 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2022 at 9:44 PM
-
Fact check: GOP group NRSC wrong that Barnes has come out in favor of abortion up until...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM
National Republican Senatorial Committee says "Mandela Barnes came out in favor of abortion up until the moment of birth."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.