Customers at the central Wisconsin restaurant were stunned Thursday to see a cow inside the sedan.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 8/26
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM
Cardinals Offense Explodes in 66-36 Win Over Cochrane-Fountain City
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM
Moore, Doreen E. Age 75 of Wisconsin Dells & Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM
'Whole freaking cow!' spotted in back seat of car at Marshfield McDonald's drive-thru
by Marshfield News-Herald on August 27, 2021 at 1:29 PM
"There were three calves total in the back seat! I'm just finding this out now," says a Mosinee woman who posted the video on Facebook.
Former Suamico man sentenced to two life terms in prison for 1976 campground slaying of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, 84, of Lakewood, was linked to the crime in March 2019 through the use of "genetic genealogy."
Motorcyclist dies in northern Oconto County crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM
Alcohol was a factor, sheriff says.
Democratic lawmaker's call for donations against sick lawmaker sparks outrage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2021 at 11:02 PM
Sen. Kelda Roys said she tweeted the fundraising pitch against Sen. Andre Jacque on Aug. 17, before Jacque's condition worsened.
De Pere school board changes its masking policy. Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2021 at 10:11 PM
De Pere school board revisited the issue of requiring masks for school students, staff after the Delta COVID-19 variant pushed local numbers higher
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue steep rise with more than 2,000 new cases reported,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2021 at 9:29 PM
The seven-day case average continues its steep rise. On Thursday it was 1,481. On July 1, it was just 73.
