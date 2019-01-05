Who shot timber wolf in Waupaca County? DNR seeks public's help
The animal was found dead after it was hit by a car on eastbound U.S. 10 near Weyauwega.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Store closings, Jimmy Buffett: Wisconsin loved these stories13 hours ago
- Walker won’t rule out politics16 hours ago
- Opinion split on OWI bill16 hours ago
- Trump: Shutdown could last ‘months, even years’16 hours ago
- Mauston Boys Basketball Moves to 3-0 In SCC Play After Defeating Westfield 63-3621 hours ago
- Lady Golden Eagles Struggle to Get Offense going in 48-21 Loss to Westfield21 hours ago
- Figi's announces 276 workers will lose jobs by mid-March; 129 let go Friday1 day ago
- Stingl: Two sisters are finding that colonoscopy pricing is a pain in the butt1 day ago
- DHS advisory: e-cigs now used by 20 percent of state high school students1 day ago
- Man accused of striking and killing firefighter released from jail1 day ago
- Fatal Accident Takes Place in Kildare Township1 day ago
- Milwaukee woman shot by Minnesota State Trooper she tried to shoot pleads guilty1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.