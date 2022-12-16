Who is Grace Stanke, the Miss Wisconsin nuclear engineering student and Miss America 2023 winner?
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke of Wausau was named Miss America 2023. Here’s what you should know about the 20-year-old UW-Madison student.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wesley Brice sentenced to 79 years in prison for March 2021 knife attack that killed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM
Green Bay crime spree began with knife assault on Rockabilly's bartender, attempt to strike a man with his car before fatal stabbing of man
-
Wausau native Grace Stanke is crowned Miss America 2023
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM
The 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison is the third woman from Wisconsin to win the title.
-
Who is Grace Stanke, the Miss Wisconsin nuclear engineering student and Miss America 2023...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM
Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke of Wausau was named Miss America 2023. Here's what you should know about the 20-year-old UW-Madison student.
-
Six months after landing in Green Bay to report on education, here's what I've learned.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM
In my six months reporting here, I've come to love this community. But to keep doing my work, I need your help.
-
Meet Madeline Heim, our new reporter covering the Mississippi River Basin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM
We want to hear from you: What environmental stories should we be telling about the Mississippi River Basin?
-
Green Bay West's all-female STEM group introduces girls to science and health care,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM
The group, Serious About STEM, connects students with mentors and exposes them to different career paths. Plus, they conduct college research.
-
Fact check: 'Latina workers make 54 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says 'Latina workers make 54 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men.'
-
Hungry for the holidays: Inflation driving spike in food insecurity across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Numbers this high haven't been seem since 2020, during the heart of the COVID pandemic, when job losses skyrocketed.
-
From creating, selling native beadwork, Skenandore expands to presentations on Oneida...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Eliza Skenandore started making and selling native beadwork before expanding her business to cultural presenations.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.