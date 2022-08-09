Who are the Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidates in the August 2022 primary
Democrats Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez, and eight Republicans are Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidates.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Here's what you should know about Mandela Barnes, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate vying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM
Mandela Barnes is a young progressive running against Republican Ron Johnson for U.S Senate and would be Wisconsin's first Black senator if elected.
Meet the candidates for running for Wisconsin secretary of state in the 2022 August...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 11:08 PM
Doug La Follette, Alexia Sabor, Amy Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka are candidates for Wisconsin secretary of state.
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison
by Bob Hague on August 9, 2022 at 9:28 PM
Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on […]
Oil contaminated soil found near Enbridge's Line 5, one mile outside Bad River Band...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM
The company said that the contamination was not the result of an oil leak. The cause is still under investigation.
24-year-old iron foundry worker dies after workplace accident last Friday in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM
The C. A. Lawton Co. didn't give any additional details and said that the exact cause is still being determined by OSHA.
'Outrageous': Wisconsin Congressional Republicans criticize the FBI raid on Trump's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM
Some of Wisconsin's Congressional Republicans denounced the FBI's raid on Monday of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Adam Jarchow, Eric Toney, Karen Mueller sign up to challenge Josh Kaul in Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 6:42 PM
Adam Jarchow, Eric Toney and Karen Mueller sign up to challenge Josh Kaul in Wisconsin attorney general election in 2022.
HS Football Preview – Onalaska Luther Knights
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM
