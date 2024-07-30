Whitteberry, John Gilbert Age 91 of Mauston

John Gilbert Whitteberry, age 91, passed from his earthly life to his heavenly life on Monday, July 22, 2024 in Mauston, Wisconsin. He leaves behind a legacy of humor, strength, love, and a creative mindset to his family, community, and all those he encountered.

He was born on March 5, 1933 in Lafayette, Indiana to Lawrence Benjamin and Faye Marie (Fetterhoff) Whitteberry. He married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Almeda Conner of Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 11, 1953 and they enjoyed 65 beautiful years of marriage together. John and Mary had six children: Joan (David) Jarvis of Houston, Texas; John Douglas (Carrie) Whitteberry of Dallas, Texas; Deborah (Jim) Wilson of Graham, North Carolina; Timothy (Joao) Whitteberry of Paraiba, Brazil; David (Ronie) Whitteberry of Cedar City, Utah; and Sandra (Mark) Kallian of Mauston, Wisconsin.

John was active from his youth in the church and was a long time member and an integral part of the leadership at the Mauston Church of the Nazarene. He served many years as Chairman of the Board, Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee, and Adult Sunday School teacher. Faith and time spent with God in the Word every morning was an essential part of his Christian Walk.

John served in the Navy Seabees, Petty Officer 1st Class for six years, primarily stationed in the Philippines during the Korean War. Both international and domestic travel continued to be an important part of his life while raising a family of six children.

As a well-loved 6th grade teacher in the Mauston School District, John taught for 30 years, including time spent as a negotiator with the teacher’s labor union. Previous students often greeted him with affection on the streets right up until the time of his passing.

John was a creative provider for his family, teaching his children a strong work ethic. They remember fondly and not so fondly many daily hours of chores as they helped grow and sell acres of cucumbers, muskmelon, sweet corn, and other crops on his 190-acre farm. His children “enjoyed” chasing pigs, raising chickens, milking cows, riding horses, and a myriad of other animals and chores. John also established and built an efficient firewood business, cutting, drying and delivering 250 facecord to Chicago each year, powered by family muscle and a wood-splitter of his own creation.

After Mary’s passing, and at the age of 89, John sprightly walked down the aisle, to the delight of his children and church community, to join hands in marriage with Karon Jean Smyth of Frankfort, Kentucky. Both John and Karon felt that God was the Architect that brought them together. Their youth-like romantic union of over two years elated everyone around them.

He is survived by his wife, Karon, his six children, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and sister-in-law, MaryEllen Whitteberry. He was preceeded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary and his siblings: Paul Whitteberry, Irene Hasenleder, David Whitteberry, and James Whitteberry.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 27 th at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Mauston, Wisconsin, officiated by Pastor Michael Postell.

Source: WRJC.com







