Whitewater police arrest woman believed to be mother of baby found dead in field
The 39-year-old Whitewater woman, who wasn’t named by police, was jailed on tentative charges of concealing death of a child and resisting or obstructing officer, police said.
Covenant School shooting updates: 3 children, 3 adults dead after woman opens fire in...
by USA TODAY on March 27, 2023 at 6:46 PM
Three children and three adults were dead after a shooting at a Nashville school early Monday, a hospital official said.
Flyers for 2 De Pere candidates claim city is going 'woke' and 'broke'; that's not the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM
School board candidate Melissa Niffenegger also shared concerns about pornographic materials in schools and teaching about transgender people.
Racine man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 1986 cold-case homicide of Lisa Holstead
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM
Lou Griffin received the maximum possible sentence for homicide by reckless conduct based on 1986 law. The same charge now carries a 40-year sentence.
De Pere man to be extradited to California in murder case from 1988
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM
Kelvin Emmons was taken into custody on March 15, according to Brown County Jail records, and is to be extradited today.
New Lisbon Track & Field Closes Out Indoor Season at UWL
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM
Cox, Jeanette Frieda Age 98 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM
Nicksic, Samuel P. “Lyle” Age 70 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM
Shipyard Tour is the only chance to go behind the scenes at this Sturgeon Bay shipyard
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will welcome visitors on guided tours May 6 during the 30th annual event that raises funds for local Rotary Club projects.
