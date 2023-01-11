Whitewater disposal yard fire could add up to millions in damages

Damage could be in the millions following a Sunday night fire at a Whitewater disposal facility. Fire crews arrived at John’s Disposal Services to find a sorting and recycling building fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the fire went past five alarms due to the cold conditions and a lack of water at the site. […] Source: WRN.com







