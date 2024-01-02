Whitewater asks White House for assistance with immigrants

The city of Whitewater is asking the White House for help in addressing immigrant related challenges. In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and co-signed by City Manager John Weidl, Whitewater Police Chief Daniel Meyer said immigrants have put a strain on his department’s resources. Meyer estimates some 800-1000 immigrants have arrived in the […] Source: WRN.com







