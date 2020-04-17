WhiteDog BlackCat Cafe's new owners use shutdown to renovate, plan outdoor patio| Streetwise

Nicole Greenawald and Anthony Wiltgen bought the White Dog Black Cat Cafe from Greenwald’s mom. They’re still going strong doing carryout-only. But Greenwald and Wiltgen also bought the empty property next door and plan to put in a patio.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







