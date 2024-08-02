White Sox beaten 13-7 by Twins for 20th straight loss, longest MLB skid in 36 years

The woeful Chicago White Sox have lost their 20th consecutive game, the majors’ longest skid in 36 years and one short of the American League record, as Chris Flexen was chased early in a 13-7 defeat against the Minnesota Twins.…

