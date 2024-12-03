Which states have laws about transgender people’s bathroom use, and how are the laws enforced?
More than a dozen states have laws banning trangender people from using some bathrooms that align with their gender identities. We found little detail about the laws’ enforcement. LGBTQ+ advocates say the laws increase harassment.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Haschke, Artress Annie Age 98 of Fountain Township New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 4:17 PM
-
Leikness, Lela L. Age 87 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 3, 2024 at 4:06 PM
-
Titletown Report for 12/3/2024
by Bill Scott on December 3, 2024 at 11:55 AM
Little known corner Robert Rochelle got the Packers rolling with a key special teams play against Miami and he did it while playing after the loss of two close friends.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 3, 2024 at 11:52 AM
The Packers continue to gear up for their Thursday night prime-time matchup at Detroit – The Badgers open Big Ten play tonight at home against Michigan –
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 3, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Mother sentenced to prison for shooting at West Allis roller rink (MILWAUKEE) Prison for a Milwaukee mother involved in a shooting at a West Allis roller rink. 33-year-old Ashley Jones was sentenced to six years in prison in Milwaukee County Court […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 3, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Former Supreme Court Justice David Prosser dies (MADISON) Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser has died. The Appleton native died Sunday at age 81 several months after being diagnosed with cancer. Prosser was appointed to fill a […]
-
Local Prep scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2024 at 7:06 PM
-
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2024 at 7:05 PM
-
Stechmesser, Linda Lou Age 78 of Coloma
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2024 at 4:27 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.