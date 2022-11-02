Where Wisconsin governor candidates Tony Evers, Tim Michels stand on funding for K-12 schools
Gov. Tony Evers is proposing $2 billion more money for public schools and challenger Tim Michels advocates expanded access to private schools.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Schools are next on the front line of fighting overdoses, and this district now has Narcan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM
As the opioid epidemic worsens across the nation, Brown County isn't immune and neither are its schools.
When it comes to blood quantum, celebrated Oneida doctor wouldn't actually be Oneida....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM
The story of Dr. Lillie Rosa Minoka-Hill illustrates one of the issues of using blood ancestry to determine tribal membership.
'It's about who we are, my heritage, my culture': Indigenous tribes in Wisconsin grapple...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM
"Blood quantum" is a U.S. colonial notion to identify whether someone is Indigenous and to which tribal band they belong. Its use is controversial.
Four months after her cancer diagnosis, former UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank talks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM
In one of her first public appearances since a cancer diagnosis, the former chancellor received recognition from another Big Ten school with a room named in her honor.
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Kewaunee County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM
Funds raised during the campaign are used not just for the holidays but throughout the year, and help local families and residents in need.
Wisconsin voters at Wausau forum say divisive politics is causing voters to shy away from...
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM
Northern Wisconsin voters say seeing candidates attack each other for their opposing views is causing voters to shy away from discussing political issues.
Charities, individuals and businesses raise over $170K for those injured in Pulaski...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM
After a bonfire exploded late Oct. 14 at a Pulaski home, fundraising efforts have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the victims.
'All gas, no brakes': In Wisconsin Senate race, students key to final push for votes
by USA TODAY on November 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM
Students are central to the final push in Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' closely-watched race against Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
