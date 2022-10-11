Where Tony Evers and Tim Michels stand on abortion, crime, marijuana and education
Where Tony Evers and Tim Michels stand on abortion, crime, marijuana and education
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM
The outcome of the race for governor will decide whether Wisconsin has a divided government or one-party rule.
Tell us why you love the Fox River Trail, as fundraisers look to add miles to its length
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM
The Friends of Fox River Trail is raising $300,000 to supplement a grant and donation from the Green Bay Packers to improve and lengthen the path.
Green Bay-area school superintendents' pay averages $182,000, but it's a 'high-demand,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM
The average salary for superintendents statewide was $141,000 for the 2021-22 school year. Superintendents in the Green Bay area make more.
Green Bay Schools present annual budget and select superintendent headhunting firm
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM
The Green Bay School District presented a $290 million budget, and the School Board picked the most expensive firm for the superintendent search.
Baraboo school activities director among men arrested, accused of detaining teens in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Five Baraboo High School students were ordered to get out of their car Wednesday night by neighborhood residents, one with a propane torch.
Appeals Court puts on hold ruling sought by conservative groups barring 'ballot spoiling'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 11:56 PM
The ruling blocks at least temporarily an order sought by a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans including William Barr and Karl Rove.
'Slavery, plagues and forced assimilation': Why a movement is growing to replace Columbus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 11:28 PM
Many in Indian Country say it's time for Indigenous Peoples Day to become an official holiday replacing Columbus Day. Here's what it means to them.
Officials identify Gillett man who died in fiery crash into tree
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 9:52 PM
Authorities say the truck was traveling too fast when it left the roadway, struck a tree and burst into flames Friday night in the town of Gillett.
This Green Bay Starbucks is joining a nationwide movement to unionize in hopes of better...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM
The Main Street cafe joins four others in Wisconsin in a nationwide movement to unionize in hopes of better working conditions.
