When Wisconsin's safer-at-home order might end, how the state might reopen and answers to other questions
In March, Gov. Evers ordered businesses to close. Here’s a look at how and when Wisconsin might reopen.
Gov. Tony Evers cutting state spending by 5% in response to souring economy as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 3:28 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' administration is rolling out plans to cut state spending by 5% as costs rise and revenue plummets amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bellevue music club and restaurant The Blue Opus has closed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 3:12 PM
"The pandemic has hit us at a most vulnerable time," according to a post on The Blue Opus Facebook page announcing that the Bellevue music venue is permanently closed.
Wisconsin Muslims see Ramadan as a time for family bonding, reflection
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 29, 2020 at 2:46 PM
Though this Ramadan will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin Muslims see this Ramadan plan to bond with family and reflect.
In-person voting didn't lead to spike in COVID-19, but concerns remain
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 29, 2020 at 2:12 PM
Wisconsin's election has not been linked to an increase in COVID-19. But new cellphone data suggest a troubling trend: People are traveling more.
COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin reach 300 in largest one-day increase since early April
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM
New cases increased by just over 200 from Monday to Tuesday. Of the nearly 70,000 Wisconsinites who have now been tested for the virus, over 63,000 have tested negative.
Online Championship Cheese Auction Raises $93,000
on April 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Dairy industry suppliers, marketers and processors joined the first-ever online Championship Cheese Auction last week and raised more than $93,000 to support the contest, scholarship programs and educational workshops of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers […]
Deadline for State FFA Officer Applications Extended
on April 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Because of the current COVID-19 situation, the Wisconsin FFA Center announced it has extend the deadline for students to submit state FFA officer applications.
Popular Tomah Tractor Pull Cancels 2020 Event
on April 29, 2020 at 11:13 AM
The Budwiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull is the latest event to be called off because of the state's crack down on social distancing.
