Gableman cancels another interview as he conducts his review of the 2020 election for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM
The former state Supreme Court justice overseeing a Republican review of the 2020 election has pulled back for now on another interview.
Mauston Man Facing Charges After Officers Discover Drugs
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM
When the Wisconsin weather gets too rough for garden plants, move them inside
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM
Many plants that are considered annuals in Wisconsin can be coaxed through winter by taking cuttings, bulbs or tubers or simply putting them in pots.
Juneau County Inmate Fails To Maintain Sobriety
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM
North Freedom Man Arrested For Not Complying With Terms Of Bond
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM
Measles Outbreak Contained At Fort McCoy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2021 at 4:28 PM
Fact check: Pentagon's budget is twice spending proposed for Build Back Better Act
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2021 at 2:50 PM
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says "The annual Pentagon budget hovers over $750 billion annually, twice that of the much debated Build Back Better Act that costs about $350 billion annually as currently proposed."
Brett Favre promised to repay $1.1 million that was meant for welfare programs....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2021 at 1:41 PM
Brett Favre agreed to return welfare money paid to him by a group under indictment, but he made only one payment.
'Joyful determination': Brown County Library to expand five branches and its reach in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2021 at 1:41 PM
The county's library system will expand five of its nine branches in the next few years, including relocating some sites.
