When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine in Brown County? People 65 years and older will be eligible starting Monday
People ages 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, Jan. 25.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
US passes 400,000 deaths from COVID-19; Wisconsin death toll passes 5,500
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2021 at 1:16 AM
More than 40,000 people in Wisconsin have received both shots of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 250,000 doses have been administered.
With NFC championship in sight, Brown County health officials sound alarm about COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2021 at 12:47 AM
The county health officer said her department is aware of "many gatherings" of Packers fans but has limited ability to enforce mask wearing.
Wisconsinites 65 and older to get COVID-19 vaccines starting Jan. 25
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2021 at 12:43 AM
Eligible residents may schedule appointments with health care providers, pharmacies and local health departments.
Two Oconto teens face charges of assault with intent to murder in UP shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2021 at 12:14 AM
The older of the two boys was also charged in Oconto County with attempted armed robbery and bail jumping.
Fired pharmacist charged with trying to ruin vaccines
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2021 at 11:03 PM
The fired Grafton pharmacist who didn't believe in the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and left them out of refrigeration to go bad, has been charged
Here's what you need know as the Green Bay Packers prepare to host a divisional...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2021 at 9:29 PM
Masks, social distancing, electronic tickets, no tailgating all part of attending Packers games in a coronavirus world.
Aaron Rodgers surprises burger joint in his hometown of Chico, California, with Barstool...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM
The Green Bay Packers quarterback said he stops in at Burger Hut whenever he's back home in Chico, California.
Big Ten suspends Wisconsin’s Ahcan
by Bill Scott on January 19, 2021 at 7:29 PM
The Big Ten Conference has suspended Wisconsin Badger hockey forward Roman Ahcan for one game for an incident that occurred in the second game of a two-game series against Arizona State on Sunday night. Ahcan received a five minute major and game […]
