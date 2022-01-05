What's on Aaron Rodgers' bingo card of Green Bay-area musts? Frosty Tip in Dyckesville? Check. Fish fry? Check. Cheese curds? Well …
After 17 years of living in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers has a list of things everyone needs to do here, including supper clubs and the Zippin Pippin roller coaster at Bay Beach.
Brown County spring elections: These candidates are running this spring for county or...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 5, 2022 at 2:33 AM
Contested seats in Brown include 9 of 12 Green Bay Council seats, 13 of 26 openings on County Board. Allouez, Suamico will choose village presidents.
Three Green Bay City Council members won't run again; seven face challenges in coming...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Seven candidates will vie for three vacant council seats and two incumbents are poised to run unopposed.
Green Bay School District prepares students, families for possibility of virtual learning...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2022 at 11:59 PM
As of Tuesday afternoon, 269 staff members were in quarantine or isolation, which is more than all of 2021 according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.
The De Pere school board approves a $155,000 contract for the district's next...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM
Chris Thompson will step into the role in July.
Kwik Trip fuel payment change now in effect, requiring guests to either pre-pay or pay at...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 4, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Kwik Trip spokesperson Dave Niemi said the company could not offer a statement about customer reactions to the change at this time.
More than 1,950 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin as ICU's experience...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM
The spike in hospitalizations comes at a time when the omicron variant is surging across the state and country.
Duluth Trading Co. suing J.C. Penney for using its copyrighted longtail T-shirt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Duluth Trading uses "Longtail T" to describe its shirts with more length in the shirt body that it says is a "cure for embarrassing Plumber's Butt."
'Wisconsin is recovering more slowly than other parts of the region,' according to the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM
The president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis talked about the state's and region's economy during the pandemic.
