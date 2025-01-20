What's an executive order? What to know as Donald Trump takes office again
From @19thnews: Donald Trump promised to release a flurry of executive actions soon after taking office. Here’s what to know about executive orders and their limits.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 20, 2025 at 12:06 PM
The NFL is down to four teams in search of a Super Bowl title – College Football decides its National Champion tonight. – The Bucks won their fourth straight
-
Be a part of the Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on January 20, 2025 at 12:04 PM
Thank you for making the Titletown Report a part of your Packers programming in 2024-25. We hope to see you back in 25-26. If you have a business that is looking for a great way to help us grow your brand, reach out, we’d love to […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 1-20-25
by bhague@wrn.com on January 20, 2025 at 8:28 AM
Stay safe during bitter cold snap (UNDATED) Wisconsin is experiencing the most bitterly cold temperatures of the season. Dr. Sheryl Bedno with the state Department of Health Services Dr. Sheryl Bedno says you’ll need to watch out for frostbite […]
-
Local Prep scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2025 at 8:36 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/16
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2025 at 5:25 PM
-
Mauston Wrestling Sweeps Westfield Quad
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2025 at 5:24 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin and the baseball world remembers longtime Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker (MILWAUKEE) Fans and friends of Bob Uecker are remembering the baseball, broadcasting and entertainment legend a day after his death. Uecker is being remembered for […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Democrats introduce first bills of new legislative session (MADISON) Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature have announced their first bill package of 2025. Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer says the “Lowering costs, Improving […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/14
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2025 at 4:56 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.