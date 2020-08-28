What we know — and don't know — so far about the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Questions remain about the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, but here’s what we know.
Flash flood watch issued for northern half of Milwaukee metro, plus Sheboygan and Fond du...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 12:31 AM
Severe storms are possible across much of Wisconsin on Thursday into Thursday night and again on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Kenosha updates: Kyle Rittenhouse charged with intentional homicide and five other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 28, 2020 at 12:21 AM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
What we know about the victims of the Kenosha protest shooting that killed two men and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 11:59 PM
Two Kenosha County men were killed and a West Allis man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting during civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert weigh in on Kenosha shootings and protests on 'Daily Show'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM
"Black people are tired of hearing 'I'm sorry,'" Noah said. "What they are...hearing is, 'I'm sorry, and I'm sorry that it's going to happen again.'"
After teen is charged with killing 2 at protests over Jacob Blake shooting, turmoil in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 10:18 PM
Police reported the arrest of the person accused of shooting to death two Kenosha protesters and the wounding of another.
Brown County coronavirus: Local cases approach 5,200 as Wisconsin death toll hits 1,100
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM
COVID-19 continues to kill an average of two Brown County residents per week. Throughout Wisconsin, more than 1,100 people with the virus have died.
Wisconsin Lutheran College won't host Mike Pence for commencement, citing Kenosha unrest
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 9:55 PM
Pence and the college changed plans citing unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha protest homicides, considered himself militia
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 9:22 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest Tuesday, thought of himself as a militia member.
