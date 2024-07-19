What Usha Vance's rise to prominence means to other South Asian and Hindu Americans

Usha Chilukuri Vance has entered the spotlight this week as the wife of JD Vance, former President Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Her rise comes at a time when there are prominent figures of South Asian descent…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.