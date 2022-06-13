What to know, how to watch Monday's House Jan. 6 committee hearing on the Capitol attack investigation
In a series of hearings, the House Jan. 6 committee is publicly presenting the findings of their 11-month investigation into the insurrection.
Search for 26-year-old Stevens Point-area man continues, with car found and dive teams...
by Stevens Point Journal on June 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM
After meeting a friend for coffee, Brandon Colligan disappeared from the Stevens Point area on Friday morning, according to a statewide missing persons alert.
Hyer, Norman L. Age 87 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM
Wedemeier, Jerry R. Age 83 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM
Day, Monica Rose Age 65 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM
Hansen, Esther Rose Age 81 of Stevens Point
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Redhawk Legion Routes Tomah in Summer Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM
Hot, humid weather is on the way for Wisconsin this week, with temperatures reaching into...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM
This will be a good week to check your air conditioning or plan an afternoon at a library, movie theater or mall.
Green Bay's 20-year voyage to bring cruise ships to downtown ends with arrival this week...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM
When an American Queen Voyages cruise ship docks in Green Bay Thursday, it will be a milestone in the community's 20-year effort to become a Great Lakes cruise industry destination.
